UPDATE 2-Aegon sells Guardian Life to Cinven for 275 mln stg

AMSTERDAM, Aug 16 European buyout firm Cinven said it agreed to buy Dutch insurer Aegon's UK-based Guardian Life unit for 275 million pounds ($451 million), confirming what a person familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

Cinven said the deal, its third in the financial services sector, would provide an attractive foothold in the market for buying and handling closed life insurance portfolios in the UK, and an opportunity to consolidate life funds which are closed to new customers.

"Consolidation in the market will continue given the fragmented nature of the life insurance market, coupled with continued pressure on the industry," Cinven said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it expects more portfolios to come up for sale as banks divest their insurance assets and foreign insurance companies reinvest capital.

Cinven will be up against the likes of Swiss Re , Phoenix Life and Chesnara in looking for other closed-life portfolios in the future.

Many small life insurers have closed their doors to new customers because they do not have enough capital to underpin continued growth, focusing instead on profitably managing their "back book" of existing policies.

This has opened up opportunities for consolidators who make money by buying up blocks of closed life funds and squeezing out cost savings.

Such closed life portfolios provide "an excellent investment opportunity with attractive returns," said Caspar Berendsen, partner at Cinven, in a statement.

For Dutch insurer Aegon , which received financial aid from the Dutch state during the 2008 credit crisis, the deal is part of a divestment plan enabling it to repay the state, cut costs and focus on new markets.

It recently completed the sale of its Transamerica Reinsurance operations to French reinsurer Scor for about $900 million.

"Consistent with actions over the past three years to dispose of, or run-off, certain businesses deemed non-core, Aegon has concluded that managing the closed business of Guardian companies no longer fits with our strategic objectives," said Jan Nooitgedagt, Aegon's chief financial officer said in a statement.

Aegon said that Guardian manages over 300,000 life insurance policies in the United Kingdom and has been closed to acquiring new business since 2001.

Aegon Asset Management has a long-term agreement with Cinven and will continue to manage Guardian's total assets of 7.4 billion pounds. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Erica Billingham and Hans-Juergen Peters) ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)