2012年 5月 10日

Aegon Q1 results beat forecasts

AMSTERDAM May 10 Dutch insurer Aegon beat profit expectations on Thursday, helped by cost reductions, improved equity markets, lower impairments, and positive revaluations.

Aegon's first-quarter net profit of 521 million euros ($673.7 million) was well above the average forecast of 276 million euro in a Reuters poll based on eight analysts.

