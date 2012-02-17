版本:
Aegon Q4 profit misses estimates, takes charges

AMSTERDAM Feb 17 Dutch insurer Aegon on Friday missed fourth-quarter profit estimates as it wrote down on U.S. mortgage securities and took several restructuring charges to cut costs.

Aegon, which owns U.S. life insurer Transamerica, reported a net profit of 81 million euros, missing the average forecast of 176 million euros in a Reuters poll of 15 estimates.

