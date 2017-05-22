Aegon sells some U.S. operations to boost solvency

AMSTERDAM May 22 Aegon, the
Dutch-based insurer that does most of its business in the United
States, said on Monday it would sell some U.S. operations to
Wilton Re to boost its financial strength under
Europe's new Solvency II regime for insurers.
Aegon will sell its U.S. corporate and bank life insurance
to Wilton for an undisclosed sum, and in return, Aegon's
Transamerica unit will provide reinsurance for some $14 billion
of Wilton liabilities.
Aegon said it would book a loss of around 270 million euros
($300 million) on the deal when it closes this summer.
However, the move will free up 630 million euros in cash
Aegon was holding to pay claims, improving group solvency under
Europe's new Solvency II regime by 6 percentage points.
Analysts regard the figure as a prime indicator of a
European insurer's ability to pay dividends.
Aegon's shares have fallen since March, when it revised down
its solvency ratio to 157 percent after a review..
It reported better than expected first quarter earnings on May
11, but shares again fell on solvency concerns.
($1 = 0.8936 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)