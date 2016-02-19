UPDATE 1-Insurer Aegon Q4 earnings miss estimates on weak U.S.

(Updates with CFO remarks, details from earnings.)

AMSTERDAM Feb 19 Aegon, the Dutch-based insurer, reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, citing lower earnings in the United States where it does two-thirds of its business.

Aegon reported underlying pre-tax profit of 486 million euros ($540 million), down from 562 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had seen pre-tax profit at 530 million euros.

Aegon said factors included "lower earnings from fixed and variable annuities and retirement plans in the United States."

CFO Darryl Button said the company has been positioning for a low interest rate environment by focusing on asset management and pension businesses, which generate reliable fee income.

"Our net income number was very strong this quarter: we had some default recoveries and good news below the line," he said on a call with Reuters.

"Our underlying earnings were a little soft coming out of the U.S. but all in all, from a franchise growth and profitability perspective, it's all tracking reasonably well."

Net income rose 20 percent to 478 million euros.

Aegon said in January its solvency under Europe's new Solvency II regime was 160 percent, good enough to boost its dividend, and launch a share repurchase programme..

Though that led to a re-rating of shares, the company's stock is still down 32 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 0.8994 euros)