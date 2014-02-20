BRIEF-AEGON underlying earnings up 7pct to 491 mln euros

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
AMSTERDAM Feb 20 Aegon NV : * Delivers strong underlying earnings, sales and value of newbusiness * Underlying earnings up 7 pct to EUR 491 million, * Fair value items loss of EUR 260 million, * Return on equity down to 6.9 pct, driven by the increase of shareholders&rsq uo;
equity * Gross deposits up 15 pct to EUR 10.6 billion * New life sales of EUR 480 million; down 29 pct * Proposed final dividend of EUR 0.11 per share – total 2013 dividend
increase of 5 pct compared to 2012 * Q4 net result 174 million euros (versus 162 million euros average in Reuters
poll) * Accident & health and general insurance sales decrease 6 pct to EUR 199
million * Market consistent value of new business increases significantly to EUR 26 8
million * Solvency ratio of 212 pct, reflecting strong local capital positions
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $5.0 billion the prior quarter as steadier market interest rates led to a small derivatives loss, which offset gains linked to stronger home prices.