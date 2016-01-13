Insurer Aegon says Solvency II ratio was 160 pct at year-end

BRIEF-Darnley Bay Resources says Halina McGregor appointed CFO
* Halina McGregor appointed chief financial officer succeeding patricia mannard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
AMSTERDAM Jan 13 Dutch insurance group Aegon had a solvency ratio of 160 percent at the end of 2015 under Europe's new Solvency II regime, the company said on Wednesday.
Investors sold off Aegon shares over the summer when the company said it expected the rating to be in the 140-170 percent range for the year, worse than analysts had expected.
Ahead of a meeting with investors in London on Wednesday, Aegon also launched a 400 million euro ($433 million) share buyback programme and increased its final dividend for 2015 by 9 percent to 0.13 euros.
Aegon is due to report fourth quarter earnings on Feb. 19. ($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $50 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by providing beneficiaries of government healthcare programs discounts and other incentives to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies.
Jan 19 The billionaire investor George Soros on Thursday said that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of new U.S. president Donald Trump's policies.