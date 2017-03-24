版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 19:08 BJT

Aegon tumbles to 3-month low as European shares extend losses. For more see the LiveMarkets blog

MILAN, March 24 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European shares extend losses ahead of U.S. healthcare bill vote

**Dutch insurer Aegon falls after lowering solvency ratio

**HSBC sticks to buy rating on Volkswagen despite downbeat investor mood

**Bollore tumbles after loss, offer for Blue Solutions; Blue soars

**Rheinmetall surges, near 10-year high after procurement venture

**Pan-European STOXX 600 down 0.4 pct, FTSE down 0.1 pct (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
