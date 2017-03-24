Aegon tumbles to 3-month low as European shares extend losses. For more see the LiveMarkets blog

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
MILAN, March 24 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**European shares extend losses ahead of U.S. healthcare bill vote
**Dutch insurer Aegon falls after lowering solvency ratio
**HSBC sticks to buy rating on Volkswagen despite downbeat investor mood
**Bollore tumbles after loss, offer for Blue Solutions; Blue soars
**Rheinmetall surges, near 10-year high after procurement venture
**Pan-European STOXX 600 down 0.4 pct, FTSE down 0.1 pct (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).