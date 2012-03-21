UPDATE 1-Japan retailer Aeon likely to post record pretax profit-Nikkei

March 21 Japanese retailer Aeon Co
likely topped 210 billion yen ($2.51 billion) in group pretax
profit for the fiscal year ended last month, climbing 15 percent
to a new high helped by strong sales of its store-brand
products, the Nikkei reported.
Group operating revenue likely rose to nearly 5.2 trillion
yen, overtaking Seven & I Holdings Co to become the
biggest retailer in Japan by sales, the business daily reported.
The retail group has expanded the proportion of store-brand
offerings, which cost less to advertise and deliver high
margins, helping boost supermarket earnings, the Nikkei said.
Aeon Retail Co, which operates the group's general
merchandise stores, likely saw a second straight year of growth
in same-store sales with a 0.3 percent rise, the newspaper
added.