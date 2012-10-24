AEP sees coal-to-gas switching reversing as natgas prices rise

BRIEF-Novartis Chairman: No decision yet on Alcon's future
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
NEW YORK Oct 24 American Electric Power Co Inc says it has seen some switching of electricity generation back to coal from natural gas as gas prices have risen.
Once gas prices rise to between $3.00 and $3.25 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) "you start to see a switch back to coal," a company executive said during an earnings conference call on Wednesday.
New York Mercantile Exchange natural gas futures prices have remained above $3 per mmBtu since the end of September.
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
* Amazon launches restaurant delivery in the district of Columbia
Feb 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.