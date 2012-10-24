版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 21:35 BJT

AEP grows natural gas-fired power generation

NEW YORK Oct 24 American Electric Power Co Inc has grown its overall natural gas fired electricity generation by 50 percent year-to-date, the company said during an earnings conference call on Wednesday.

AEP owns and operates some 80 power generating stations in the United States, totaling about 38,000 megawatts. About two-thirds of that is coal-fired generation, it says on its website.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐