2012年 4月 20日

AEP earnings rise as rates, industrial demand up

April 20 American Electric Power Co Inc posted higher first quarter earnings as growing demand from its industrial customers and higher retail rates in several areas helped offset weak weather-related energy consumption.

First quarter net earnings rose to $389 million, or 80 cents per share, from $353 million, or 73 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue slipped 2 percent to $3.6 billion.

