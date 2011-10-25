UPDATE 1-AEP names Akins to replace Morris as CEO

* Morris to turn 65 next month

Oct 25 American Electric Power Co (AEP.N) said its board had elected current company President Nicholas K. Akins to become its new chief executive officer to replace Michael Morris, who will retire next month.

AEP, which operates utilities in 11 states, has been led by Morris since January 2004. He will turn 65 on Nov. 11 and will continue to be executive chairman through the end of the year.

Prior to his role as president, Akins, 51, had been AEP's head of generation, running the activities of the company's fleet of 38,000 megawatts of power plants.

He had also been an executive at AEP's Southwestern Electric Power Co, as well as its energy marketing services.

Shares of AEP were down 0.2 percent at $38.97 on the New York Stock Exchange.