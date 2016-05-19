UPDATE 1-AEP says spinoffs will not be hit by closure of McClendon's firm

(Adds information on restructuring, color from headquarters,
By Terry Wade and Heide Brandes
Oklahoma City May 19 The closure of American
Energy Partners after the sudden death of founder Aubrey
McClendon will not affect companies it formed and spun off with
Texas-based private equity firm Energy & Minerals Group,
according to a statement from AEP.
McClendon, a U.S. fracking pioneer, started AEP to make a
comeback after being ousted as chief executive officer of
Chesapeake Energy Corp in 2013. He received crucial
support for his new venture from Energy & Minerals.
AEP, based in Oklahoma City, was deserted mid-day Thursday,
except for a secretary. The company grew quickly until
McClendon's death in a fiery single-car crash in March, which
left behind a vast web of business and personal investments.
Restructuring experts anticipate that untangling McClendon's
estate and business interests, a process starting with the
closing of AEP, will be complex. It may span both probate court
in Oklahoma and potentially also a separate corporate
proceeding.
Bank lenders to AEP are working with legal and financial
advisers, according to people familiar with the matter. AEP is
also working with restructuring attorneys, the people said.
McClendon's will was filed in Oklahoma last month, and
Thomas Blalock, the chief legal officer at American Energy
Partners, was appointed special administrator, according to
court records.
A spokeswoman for AEP referred comment to the statement the
company issued.
AEP set up and then spun off five oil and gas companies, now
known as Ascent Resources, White Star Energy, Permian Resources,
Traverse Midstream and Heritage Resources Management. At least
two of the companies were spun off after McClendon died.
"We have made a collective decision to wind down the
operations of American Energy Partners," according to the
statement.
The spinoffs "each have a bright future and will not be
affected at all by this decision," the statement said.
The companies had contracts with AEP for management
services, but the relationship was no longer necessary once each
of the companies grew enough to have its own independent
management team, according to a statement from EMG.
"While AEP initially provided G&A services and personnel to
the EMG portfolio companies, they no longer use any services
provided by AEP and each EMG portfolio company now directly
employs their personnel," according to the statement.
On March 1, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted
McClendon for breaking antitrust laws when bidding for land
during his days at Chesapeake. He denied the charges.
The next day, Energy & Minerals told investors it would stop
entering new deals with McClendon, with chief John Raymond
citing the indictment as the main reason for pulling back.
Hours later, McClendon died in a fiery single-car crash when
his Chevy Tahoe ran into a concrete embankment.
Energy & Minerals has made clear to its investors that it
always had direct control over entities it invested in and that
the plan was to always spin them off.
(Reporting by Terry Wade in Houston and Heide Brandes in
Oklahoma City, additional reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New
York City; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Bernard Orr)