AerCap CEO says will act in shareholders' interest on AIG stake

DUBLIN Jan 19 The head of aircraft leasing firm AerCap declined on Monday to be drawn on whether it might buy back stock that could come on the market from its leading shareholder, but stressed it would act in the interests of its investors.

U.S. insurer AIG owns 46 percent of the world's largest independent aircraft lessor after selling leasing company ILFC to AerCap in a $7.6 billion part-paper transaction completed in 2014.

A lock-up on AIG's stake expires progressively, starting from next month.

Asked in an interview whether AerCap would consider buying back all or part of the shares from AIG, Chief Executive Aengus Kelly told Reuters, "We are just very disciplined with the money of our shareholders and will do what's best for them: whether it is paying down debt, buying airplanes or buying back shares". (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Victoria Bryan)