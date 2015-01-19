AerCap CEO says will act in shareholders' interest on AIG stake

DUBLIN Jan 19 The head of aircraft leasing firm
AerCap declined on Monday to be drawn on whether it
might buy back stock that could come on the market from its
leading shareholder, but stressed it would act in the interests
of its investors.
U.S. insurer AIG owns 46 percent of the world's
largest independent aircraft lessor after selling leasing
company ILFC to AerCap in a $7.6 billion part-paper transaction
completed in 2014.
A lock-up on AIG's stake expires progressively, starting
from next month.
Asked in an interview whether AerCap would consider buying
back all or part of the shares from AIG, Chief Executive Aengus
Kelly told Reuters, "We are just very disciplined with the money
of our shareholders and will do what's best for them: whether it
is paying down debt, buying airplanes or buying back shares".
