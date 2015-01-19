UPDATE 1-AerCap CEO says will act in shareholders' interest on AIG stake

(Adds more comments on 737 Max, oil prices)
DUBLIN Jan 19 The head of aircraft leasing firm
AerCap declined on Monday to be drawn on whether it
might buy back stock that could come on the market from its
leading shareholder, but stressed it would act in the interests
of its investors.
U.S. insurer AIG owns 46 percent of the world's
largest independent aircraft lessor after selling leasing
company ILFC to AerCap in a $7.6 billion part-paper transaction
completed in 2014.
A lock-up on AIG's stake expires progressively, starting
from next month.
Asked in an interview whether AerCap would consider buying
back all or part of the shares from AIG, Chief Executive Aengus
Kelly told Reuters, "We are just very disciplined with the money
of our shareholders and will do what's best for them: whether it
is paying down debt, buying airplanes or buying back shares".
AerCap has said its priority is to continue reducing its
debt during the integration of ILFC, which Kelly earlier told
the Airline Economics conference in Dublin was ahead of
schedule.
Kelly also remained non-committal on whether AerCap would
place an order for 737 MAX aircraft directly from manufacturer
Boeing.
It stands out as one of the few major Western lessors yet to
order the jet, inheriting a stance adopted earlier by ILFC.
"I'm sure we will buy, but we have to make a fair return on
it. I can buy the plane in the market, no problem," Kelly said,
referring to an alternative strategy of buying newly delivered
jets from airlines and renting them back.
"We're always talking and I'm sure we'll reach terms.
There's always a bid in: whether they (Boeing) like it or not is
another matter," he added.
Kelly told the conference that lower oil prices would not
dampen demand for such jets, in part because fleet purchases are
long-term decisions.
"No airline in the world will bet its future on fuel being
low for 15 years," Kelly said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Victoria Bryan)