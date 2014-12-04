Abu Dhabi's Waha hedges 12 mln Aercap shares, sells further 3 mln

DUBAI Dec 4 Waha Capital has hedged
12 million shares it owns in AerCap Holdings and has
sold a further 3 million shares in the aircraft leasing firm,
providing Waha with $532 million in funding, the Abu
Dhabi-listed company said on Thursday.
The announcement follows a similar deal by Waha in
September, when it hedged half its stake - 15 million shares -
in Aercap.
The new agreement locks in the value of 12 million Aercap
shares at a minimum $37.11 each up to a maximum of $52.22,
versus minimum and maximum prices of $42.39 and $61.23
respectively in the September deal.
Waha also sold 3 million Aercap shares, or 10 percent of its
holding, for an undisclosed amount, reducing its overall stake
to 12.6 percent from 14.1 percent, according to a company
statement to Abu Dhabi's bourse.
Waha said it would use the $532 million of funding provided
by the December deal for new investments, to repay debt and
general expenses.
AerCap's shares ended Wednesday at $43.01, down 12.7 percent
from August's 2014 high.
AerCap Holdings, in which Waha was its largest shareholder,
bought American International Group's aircraft leasing
business in a $5.4 billion cash and share deal that was
completed in May. This deal reduced Waha's stake in AerCap to
14.1 percent from 26.3 percent.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)