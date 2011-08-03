UPDATE 2-ILFC to buy Aeroturbine for $228 million

* AeroTurbine buy enables ILFC to part out old planes

CHICAGO Aug 3 International Lease Finance Corp, which leases planes to airlines, said on Wednesday it would buy parts seller AeroTurbine from its Dutch rival Aercap Holdings NV (AER.N) for $228 million.

With AeroTurbine in the fold, ILFC has the means to part out its aging planes and resell them in the aftermarket. Prior to this purchase, recycling older planes was beyond the means of the leasing company.

"We didn't have the skills. We didn't have the infrastructure, and there was some value leakage there, because people in the market knew we could not do that," ILFC Chief Executive Henri Courpron told Reuters.

"We were not in a good marketing position to explore ways to extract all the value we can out of our aging aircraft," he said.

ILFC, which has a fleet of nearly 1000 planes, is the aircraft leasing unit of insurer American International Group (AIG.N). Miami-based AeroTurbine leases and trades airplane engines and buys and sells used parts.

Aercap said it will continue to guarantee until December AeroTurbine's obligations under its $425 million revolving credit facility, of which about $298.6 million was drawn as of July 31, 2011.

AeroTurbine may seek to amend and restate the credit facility in its entirety prior to Dec. 14, 2011, the company said.

Aercap will use the proceeds of the sale to pursue transactions, Chief Executive Aengus Kelly, said in a statement.

AIG, which has consistently said it would eventually dispose of ILFC somehow, has now picked banks to lead an initial public offering of the business later this year.

Sources have said that deal could value ILFC at up to $10 billion. [ID:nN1E76K2FQ] (Reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago and Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill and Tim Dobbyn)