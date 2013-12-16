版本:
BRIEF-Aercap Holdings up 17.7 percent premarket; to buy aircraft-leasing business from AIG

NEW YORK Dec 16 AerCap Holdings N.V. : * Up 17.7 percent to $29.35 in premarket; to buy aircraft-leasing business from American International Group for about $5.4 billion. AIG shares gained 3.1 percent to $51.25 before the opening bell.
