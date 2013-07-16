In setback for broadcasters, U.S. court won't rehear Aereo appeal

| NEW YORK, July 16
NEW YORK, July 16 In another win for Barry
Diller's IAC-backed Aereo Inc, a U.S. appeals court
declined on Tuesday to rehear an appeal by the major
broadcasters seeking to temporarily shut down the online
television start-up.
The broadcasters, including Walt Disney Co's ABC and
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, contend Aereo infringes
their copyrights. In April, a panel of the U.S. 2nd Circuit
Court of Appeals refused to close down Aereo while a lawsuit
over the service continued in Manhattan federal court.
The broadcasters had asked the full court to rehear the
appeal, but the majority of the court on Tuesday declined. In
dissent, U.S. Circuit Judge Denny Chin, joined by circuit judge
Richard Wesley, said the full court should hear the case and
that Aereo's reliance on precedent in arguing that its
technology does not infringe the networks rights is "misplaced."
The case has been closely watched by the television industry
because Aereo's service threatens the traditional broadcast
model and broadcasters see Aereo as a challenge to their ability
to control subscription fees and generate advertising income.
Aereo charges users about $12 a month to watch live or
recorded TV channels on their computers or mobile devices. The
company, which does not pay licensing fees to the broadcasters,
streams the televised content to subscribers via tiny off-site
antennas.
Scott Grogin, a representative for plaintiff Fox Networks
Group, called the court's decision disappointing but
not unexpected. Fox is reviewing its options, including whether
to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court, Grogin said.
CBS Broadcasting Inc also called the decision "no
surprise" and said that "all industry lawsuits against Aereo and
similar services that steal our content are going forward as
planned."
ABC and NBC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. Aereo said it was pleased by Tuesday's ruling.
Shortly after Aereo launched in March 2012, the broadcasters
sued the company in Manhattan federal court, claiming the
technology infringed their copyrights because the transmission
of the content resulted in a "public performance" of the shows.
Under U.S. copyright law, copyright owners have the exclusive
right to perform their works.
The lawsuit is currently in the discovery phase, and the
broadcasters are asking both for money damages and that the
service be permanently shut down.
Aereo is also fighting a court battle in Boston, where it
expanded its service in May. Last week, Hearst Television Inc's
WCVB-TV filed a lawsuit in federal court asking that
court to forbid Aereo from streaming its content.
Aereo expanded to the Atlanta area in June and has announced
plans to launch in Chicago in September.
The cases are CBS Broadcasting Inc et al v. AEREO Inc and
WNET et al v. AEREO Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos.
12-2807 and 12-2786.