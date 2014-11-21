TV streaming provider Aereo files for bankruptcy

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Nov 21 Television streaming service Aereo Inc filed for bankruptcy protection after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June found that the company's business model violated copyright laws.
Aereo, in which Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 23.30 percent stake, filed for Chapter 11 protection to preserve the value of its estate, according to a court filing late on Thursday.
The filing is In re: Aereo Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No:14-13200. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute