BRIEF-U.S. judge grants broadcasters preliminary injunction blocking Aereo from retransmitting programs

Oct 23 * U.S. judge grants broadcasters a preliminary injunction barring aereo from

retransmitting programs to subscribers while programs are still being

broadcast -- court ruling * U.S. district judge alison nathan in Manhattan says broadcasters can now

demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits * Judge says balance of hardships tips in broadcasters' favor, and an

injunction would not hurt the public interest * Judge says plaintiff broadcasters are entitled to a nationwide preliminary

injunction