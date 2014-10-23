版本:
BRIEF-U.S. judge grants broadcasters preliminary injunction blocking Aereo from retransmitting programs

Oct 23 * U.S. judge grants broadcasters a preliminary injunction barring aereo from

retransmitting programs to subscribers while programs are still being

broadcast -- court ruling * U.S. district judge alison nathan in Manhattan says broadcasters can now

demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits * Judge says balance of hardships tips in broadcasters' favor, and an

injunction would not hurt the public interest * Judge says plaintiff broadcasters are entitled to a nationwide preliminary

injunction
