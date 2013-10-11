Broadcasters could bring Aereo fight to Supreme Court-sources

Oct 10 The broadcasters involved in a
high-profile lawsuit with online TV service Aereo could file a
petition to the U.S. Supreme Court as early as Friday, according
to two sources familiar with the matter.
Aereo, backed by Barry Diller's IAC/Interactive Corp
, charges about $12 a month to watch live or recorded TV
channels on computers or mobile devices.
In federal court in New York, Walt Disney Co's ABC,
Comcast Corp's NBC, Fox and CBS Broadcasting
are among those claiming that Aereo's service amounts to
stealing their proprietary content. In April the U.S. 2nd
Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Aereo could continue to
operate while the New York litigation moves forward.
The television industry is closely watching the case to see
whether it could disrupt the traditional TV model. The TV
industry sees the service as a threat to its ability to control
subscription fees and generate advertising income, its two main
sources of revenue.
The main question in all the suits is whether Aereo's
technology provides users with a "public performance" of the
plaintiffs' content. Copyright owners have the exclusive right
to public performance of their works.
The news that the broadcasters were considering appealing to
the Supreme Court was previously reported by Variety and the
Wall Street Journal.
A representative from CBS declined to comment.
Representatives from Fox, Disney, NBC and Aereo did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
On Thursday, Online TV service Aereo Inc logged another
court victory, with a federal judge refusing to temporarily shut
down the IAC-backed start-up in a lawsuit brought by a Boston
station owned by Hearst Television Inc.