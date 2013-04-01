U.S. appeals court denies broadcasters' request to shut Aereo

April 1 A U.S. appeals court on Monday denied
broadcasters' request that Aereo Inc., an online television
venture backed by billionaire Barry Diller, be temporarily shut
down.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed with the
claim of broadcasters including Walt Disney Co's ABC and
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal claim that Aereo should
discontinue its service until the dispute between the companies
is resolved.
Monday's decision upholds a July decision by U.S. District
Court Judge Alison Nathan.
The cases are CBS Broadcasting Inc., et al v. AEREO, Inc.
and WNET, et al v. AEREO, Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, Nos. 12-2807 and 12-2786.