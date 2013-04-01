U.S. appeals court denies broadcasters' request to shut Aereo

April 1 A U.S. appeals court on Monday denied broadcasters' request that Aereo Inc., an online television venture backed by billionaire Barry Diller, be temporarily shut down.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed with the claim of broadcasters including Walt Disney Co's ABC and Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal claim that Aereo should discontinue its service until the dispute between the companies is resolved.

Monday's decision upholds a July decision by U.S. District Court Judge Alison Nathan.

The cases are CBS Broadcasting Inc., et al v. AEREO, Inc. and WNET, et al v. AEREO, Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 12-2807 and 12-2786.