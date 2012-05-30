Web TV firm Aereo says injunction would destroy it

* Online TV service sued by ABC, CBS, NBCUniversal, others
* Broadcasters say Aereo infringes copyrights
* Aereo says does not transmit live, denies violation
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, May 30 The CEO of Aereo Inc said on
Wednesday that the Barry Diller-backed online television venture
might collapse if a U.S. judge forces it to stop retransmitting
the programming of broadcasters and local TV stations.
A self-described "online television platform," Aereo enables
subscribers to stream live over-the-air broadcasts on their
phones, tablet computers and other devices. It was launched on
March 12 to New York-area subscribers only and charges $12 per
month for its service.
Even before its launch, two groups of broadcasters including
News Corp's Fox, CBS Corp, Univision
Communications Inc and others filed separate lawsuits
against Aereo for copyright violations and asked Manhattan
federal judge Alison Nathan to shut it down.
At a hearing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan on
Wednesday, Aereo CEO Chet Kanojia said a preliminary injunction
against the service would cripple its ability to keep growing.
"It would be devastating. It would be the end of the
company," Kanojia said, on the first of two days of testimony
and oral argument over the injunction.
In February, Aereo announced $20.5 million in Series A
financing led by IAC/InterActive Corp. Diller, a
colorful self-made media entrepreneur worth $1.6 billion
according to Forbes magazine, is chairman of IAC and is on
Aereo's board.
At Wednesday's hearing, a lawyer for Walt Disney Co's
ABC accused Kanojia of creating a business that
unlawfully bypasses the plaintiffs' exclusive broadcast rights
in order to undermine their business.
"What you are doing is disruption of the current economic
system on which on the air broadcast is based," lawyer Bruce
Keller said.
"I don't understand how," Kanojia replied.
The plaintiff broadcasters say that by retransmitting live
TV on the Internet, Aereo is violating the broadcasters'
exclusive right to transmit live shows to the public.
Aereo, however, says its technology does not retransmit live
shows at all. Instead it allows subscribers to order a copy of
the live show with a slight delay, or they can record it to
watch later.
Last week, the judge dismissed the plaintiffs' claims of
unfair competition and is not expected to rule immediately on
the preliminary injunction.
The cases are American Broadcasting Cos. et al v. Aereo Inc,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01540; and WNET et al v. Aereo Inc in the same court, No.
12-01543.