Aereo files countersuit against broadcasters

March 12 Aereo Inc, a new online television service backed by Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp , has filed a countersuit against several broadcasters, seeking a declaration that it does not infringe their copyrights.

The case was filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The various broadcasters, which had sued Aereo earlier this month, include Walt Disney Co's ABC, CBS Corp, and Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and Telemundo, among others.

