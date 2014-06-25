UPDATE 1-Aerie Pharma's combo eye drug succeeds, shares soar

(Adds details, stock movement)
June 25 Drug developer Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
said its single-drop eye treatment was shown to be
superior to each of its two components in a mid-stage trial,
sending its shares up by about 24 percent in premarket trading.
The drug, Roclatan, combines Aerie's other experimental
glaucoma drug Rhopressa with the approved latanoprost.
Patients treated with the drug experienced a significant
reduction in fluid pressure inside the eye, compared with those
treated with either latanoprost or Rhopressa.
Glaucoma is a condition in which increased eye pressure
could damage the optic nerve and lead to blindness, if left
untreated.
Aerie Pharma said it would immediately start preparing for
Roclatan's late-stage trial.
It is also preparing to start a late-stage trial for
Rhopressa early in the third quarter.
The company's shares closed at $21.03 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.
(Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi; Editing by Don Sebastian)