Aerie Pharma says eye drug failed late-stage study

April 23 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc said its lead experimental drug failed to show that it was not inferior to a commonly prescribed eye drop in a late-stage study.

The company said its experimental eye drop, RhopressaTM, did not lower pressure inside the eye as much as timolol as measured at the end of three different time periods. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)