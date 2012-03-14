JetBlue says not interested in Aer Lingus stake

DUBLIN, March 14 U.S. airline JetBlue has no interest in buying the Irish government's stake in Aer Lingus, the U.S. company said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

The Irish Times newspaper reported on Monday that JetBlue had spoken to the management of the Irish airline about the possible purchase, citing informed sources.

"We have no interest or intention in purchasing the Irish government's stake in Aer Lingus," a spokesman for JetBlue said in a statement.