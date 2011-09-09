Reuters Summit-Facing cuts, US aerospace/defense stresses jobs

(For other news from Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit,
* Promoting impact of business on economy in Washington
* US gov't cutting $330 bln in spending with more possible
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 U.S. military contractors
are more than ever promoting the stimulative impact of their
business on jobs and the economy as Congress mulls steeper cuts
in defense spending to reduce the budget deficit.
With job creation a political priority amid 9.1 percent
unemployment, defense industry executives are applying pressure
with $330 billion in cuts already in the pipeline and billions
more possible through the early part of the next decade.
Companies, their workers and their lobbying forces are
placing stronger relevance in their outreach to lawmakers and
the Obama administration on economic issues as big reductions
are weighed in an uncertain fiscal climate in addition to
always prominent national security arguments.
"I think they need to temper their thinking and their
decisions with the benefits that industry has to the economy,"
Pratt & Whitney Chief Executive David Hess told the Reuters
Aerospace and Defense Summit. Pratt & Whitney is a division of
United Technologies (UTX.N).
More than 10 percent of U.S. manufacturing demand is
supported by aerospace and defense spending, industry figures
show. About 800,000 jobs are directly tied to the sector, which
supports numerous other jobs.
Other leading companies in the sector include Lockheed
Martin (LMT.N), Boeing (BA.N), Northrop Grumman (NOC.N),
General Dynamics (GD.N).
Total industry sales of planes, missiles, ships, ground
equipment and other technology topped $214 billion last year.
Additional business related to Energy Department, Homeland
Security, and satellite programs add to the economic engine.
"Nobody in the government thinks about that impact
systematically, and politicians often describe military outlays
as if they are a drag on the economy rather than a stimulus,"
said Loren Thompson, an analyst with the Lexington Institute.
"Political leaders can't seem to grasp that money spent by
the Pentagon is just as potent in creating jobs as money spent
by the Department of Transportation," Thompson said.
He told Reuters that President Barack Obama's $300 billion
proposal on Thursday night to create jobs throughout the
economy with his reelection fortunes sagging comes as the
government considers $300 billion or more in military spending
reductions.
At the same time, Thompson told Reuters that companies and
their allies historically have not made a coherent case about
the economic impact of their business.
Industry is working overdrive to minimize spending cuts,
which could lead to tens of thousands of lost civilian jobs,
analysts said. These, in many cases, would include higher wage
engineering and technology positions and specialized assembly
jobs.
In an unusual alliance, the Aerospace Industries
Association trade group joined last week with organized labor
in a letter to Obama to tout the industry's impact on jobs.
The Sept. 1 letter urged Obama to "keep in mind the many
thousands of aerospace and defense workers that face the loss
of their jobs in these difficult economic times."
The group plans to next circulate a similar letter to key
members of Congress.
