Russia's Aeroflot 2011 profit doubles to $491 mln

MOSCOW May 17 Russian state airline Aeroflot said on Tuesday its net profit nearly doubled in 2011 to $491 million, while revenues grew 25 percent to $5.4 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined to $646 million from $727 million a year ago, Aeroflot said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Aeroflot 2011 revenues at $5.33 billion and EBITDA was seen at $654 million.