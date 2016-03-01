Aerojet on track to complete work on AR1 rocket engine by 2019-CEO

WASHINGTON, March 1 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings
Inc is on track to complete development of its AR1
rocket engine by 2019 as a replacement for the Russian-built
RD-180 engine after receiving a funding "booster shot" from the
U.S. Air Force on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Eileen Drake
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Drake said the Air Force's $115-million contract for work on
the AR1 prototype, along with options that could increase the
government's investment to $501 million in coming years, moved
the U.S. military a step closer to ending its reliance on
Russian engines for national space launches.
She said Aerojet was focused on winning a competition with
Blue Origin, a Kent, Washington-based startup run by Amazon.com
Inc founder Jeff Bezos, to develop an
engine for a new rocket being developed by United Launch
Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and
Boeing Co. The Air Force on Monday also awarded a
$46.6-million contract to a partnership of ULA and Blue Origin.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)