UPDATE 1-Aerojet on track to finish AR1 rocket engine work by 2019 -CEO

By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 1 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings
Inc is on track to complete development of its AR1
rocket engine by 2019 as a replacement for the Russian-built
RD-180 engine after receiving a funding "booster shot" from the
U.S. Air Force, Chief Executive Officer Eileen Drake told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Drake said the Air Force's $115 million contract for work on
the AR1 prototype, along with options that could increase the
government's investment to $501 million in coming years, moved
the U.S. military a step closer to ending its reliance on
Russian engines for national space launches.
The contract was awarded on Monday.
Drake said Aerojet was focused on winning a competition with
Blue Origin, a Kent, Washington-based startup run by Amazon.com
Inc founder Jeff Bezos, to develop an engine for a new
rocket being developed by United Launch Alliance, a joint
venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co.
The Air Force on Monday also awarded a $46.6-million
contract to a partnership of ULA and Blue Origin.
"We remain laser-focused on completing the AR1 program and
maximizing our competitive posture and increasing shareholder
value," Drake said in a telephone interview. She said the
company's 70-year rocket engine history made its engine project
less risky and more likely to be completed on time than the
competing one, despite ULA's expressed skepticism.
Aerojet completed a successful preliminary design review of
the AR1 engine in December and is slated for another major
design review at the end of 2016, Drake said.
"We definitely know that our timetable is doable," she said.
"We know how to do this."
She said the company's overall health was strong, with a
record $4.1 billion backlog and its recent win of a $1.1 billion
contract from NASA helping to offset ULA's surprise decision
last year to switch a large solid rocket motor contract to
Orbital ATK Inc.
Drake said Aerojet was continuing to implement a
"competitive improvement plan" aimed at cutting $145 million in
costs by 2019, but was also looking for possible acquisitions to
expand its portfolio, and increase its vertical or horizontal
integration.
"We don't take our foot off the gas pedal on either one of
them," she said.
Drake declined comment on the status of the company's
unsuccessful merger talks with ULA last year.
