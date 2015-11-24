Aerojet Rocketdyne wins $1.4 bln in contracts from NASA, Boeing

WASHINGTON Nov 23 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings
Inc on Monday announced contracts from NASA and Boeing
Co with a combined value of nearly $1.36 billion, welcome
news for the company after several recent financial setbacks.
Aerojet said it had won a $1.16 billion contract from NASA
to restart production of its RS-25 engine once used for the
space shuttle program for the new Space Launch System (SLS), a
powerful rocket designed to eventually take humans to Mars.
The company said it had improved the RS-25 production lines
since the retirement of the space shuttle program to incorporate
new technologies such as 3-D printing, lower the number of parts
and welds, and make them more efficient.
The SLS rocket will use four RS-25 engines to produce more
than 2 million pounds of thrust, with a first flight test
expected in 2018.
Separately, Aerojet also announced that it had signed a
contract with Boeing valued at nearly $200 million to complete
the design, development, qualification, certification and
initial production of the propulsion system for the NASA Crew
Space Transportation (CST)-100 "Starliner" service module.
Under the contract, Aerojet said it would provide seven sets
of hardware, with each including four launch abort engines, 24
engines for on-orbit maneuvering and attitude control, 28
engines for the reaction control system (RCS) engines and other
equipment. It also includes options for more engines.
The CST-100 Starliner is scheduled to start ferrying
astronauts to the International Space Station in 2017.
The two contract announcements came after Aerojet lost a key
solid rocket motor contract to its rival Orbital ATK and
separately agreed to pay Orbital $50 million to settle a dispute
stemming from a rocket launch accident last year that destroyed
a load of cargo bound for the International Space Station.
