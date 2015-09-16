Aerojet Rocketdyne says new AR-1 engine timetable could slip

| NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 15
Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it expected to complete
its new AR-1 rocket engine by 2019 to replace a soon-to-be
banned Russian engine, but the date could slip if it does not
receive enough U.S. government funding.
Aerojet Vice President Julie Van Kleeck declined comment on
reports that Aerojet has offered $2 billion to acquire United
Launch Alliance (ULA), a 50-50 rocket launch venture of Lockheed
Martin Corp and Boeing Co.
Analysts say the bid is a strategic move by Aerojet to shut
out rival Blue Origin, a company owned by Amazon.com founder
Jeff Bezos, that is developing a new engine favored by ULA for
use in its new Vulcan rocket. ULA has said Blue Origin's engine
program is about two years ahead of Aerojet's work on the AR-1
engine, a claim Aerojet disputes.
Work on the new engines gained urgency after U.S. lawmakers
passed a ban on use of Russian RD-180 engines for launches of
U.S. military or spy satellites following Russia's annexation of
the Crimea region of Ukraine last year.
Van Kleeck said the company was testing hardware for the
engine, which is being designed with 3D-printed parts to fit
into both ULA's Atlas 5 rocket, now powered by the RD-180
engine, and the new Vulcan rocket that ULA is developing at a
cost of about $1 billion.
Aerojet says it would be less costly and risky to integrate
its engine into the Atlas 5 rocket than to develop a wholly new
engine and rocket, as ULA currently plans.
Van Kleeck said Aerojet planned to begin testing full scale
engines in 2017, followed by certification in 2019, but the date
could slip if the company did not receive enough funding from
the Air Force in contract awards expected late in the first
quarter of fiscal 2016, which begins Oct. 1.
She said the company was eager to see how the Air Force
split funding of about $160 million among rival bidders. She
said Aerojet was also exploring other private funding options
for the engine but gave no details.
The Air Force competition is a public-private partnership,
with each of the bidders asked to provide one-third of the
funding, with the Air Force to provide a two-thirds share.
Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, and Blue Origin,
both of which are privately held, have self-funded their engine
work, and say they are not necessarily looking for government
funding.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)