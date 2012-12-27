Aeromexico finalizes order for six Boeing Dreamliners

MEXICO CITY Dec 27 Mexico's leading airline
operator, Grupo Aeromexico, said on Thursday it has finalized an
order for six 787-9 Boeing Dreamliners, part of an order valued
at around $11 billion announced in July.
The first delivery is expected next summer. Aeromexico
said the purchase of four additional Dreamliners
has not yet been confirmed.
Earlier this year the company placed an order for up to 100
new planes: 90 737 MAX 8 planes and 10 787-9 Dreamliners. In
November, it finalised an order for 60 737's, with an option for
the remaining 30 pending.
Aeromexico, which went public last year, is betting that
Mexico's economy will remain robust in the coming years and
analysts have said the order should help them serve new routes.
Aeromexico's operations got a big boost following the 2010
demise of debt-laden rival Mexicana.