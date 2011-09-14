Mexico's AeroMexico says August traffic up 17 pct

MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Grupo AeroMexico, which controls Mexico's largest airline, said on Tuesday its passenger traffic in August increased 17 percent from a year earlier, helped by a jump in international bookings.
AeroMexico (AEROMEX.MX), which went public earlier this year, said it carried 1.29 million passengers in August, following on a strong July when traffic increased 32 percent compared to July 2010.
The airline has greatly benefited from the demise of rival Mexicana, which stopped flying a year ago buried under heavy debt problems, leaving many domestic and international routes unattended.
International passengers increased 35 percent from the year earlier, while passenger traffic within Mexico was up 11 percent, the company said.
Shares in AeroMexico closed up 1.79 percent at 25.55 pesos on Tuesday. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.