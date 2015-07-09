UPDATE 1-Aeromexico at heart of Mexico collusion probe - sources

(Adds decline to comment from Delta in paragraph 13)
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, July 9 Mexico's largest
airline, Grupo Aeromexico, is at the center of a price and
market-fixing investigation being led by the country's
competition authority, which conducted a dawn raid on the
airline's head office earlier this year, two people with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Competition regulator Cofece has asked Aeromexico
for information about its alliance agreements with
other airlines, the sources said. The people declined to be
named because specifics of the investigation have not been made
public.
Reuters could not verify with whom Aeromexico might be
suspected of having colluded. The carrier is part of the SkyTeam
Alliance, has numerous code-sharing agreements and is currently
trying to get approval for an antitrust exemption for a joint
venture with Delta Air Lines, which owns a small stake
in the Mexican carrier.
The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a similar but
separate investigation into whether U.S. airlines have worked
together illegally to keep airfares high by signaling plans to
limit flights.
The Mexican investigation could serve as a test case for the
country's new competition law, which aims to break up heavily
concentrated sectors such as banking, telecommunications and
transport. It also means that alliances between airlines are
being put under a microscope.
Earlier this year, officials from Cofece turned up at
Aeromexico's Mexico City headquarters without prior warning as
part of the investigation, the people said. The investigators
were there until early the next morning making copies of
documents and hard drives to take away.
A spokesman for Aeromexico declined to answer questions
about the investigation and referred to a company filing after
Cofece's April announcement in which it said it would cooperate
with authorities.
Court listings show Aerolitoral SA de CV, the registered
name of Aeromexico's smaller domestic carrier, filed an
injunction in February against a "verification visit," or
surprise raid.
Cofece said in April it was looking into "absolute
monopolistic practices" in the transportation of passengers and
or cargo, but it did not name the targets of the probe. The
raid on Aeromexico is the only one so far in the investigation,
one of the people said.
Companies found to be colluding can be fined up to 10
percent of income, have directors banned for up to five years or
jailed for up to 10, according to Mexico's new competition law.
If Aeromexico and Delta win U.S. and Mexican immunity from
antitrust regulations for their joint venture, it would allow
passengers to reserve, buy and fly interchangeably between them,
according to a March filing.
Delta owns a 4.17-percent stake in Aeromexico, and its
President Ed Bastian sits on both boards. In May, Barclays
Capital Securities Ltd bought 8 percent of Aeromexico in a
purchase related to a derivatives transaction with Delta "which
may or may not be settled in shares", a filing said.
Delta declined to comment on the probe.
The three other larger local air carriers are Interjet,
Volaris and VivaAerobus. Aeromexico also has a
codeshare agreement with regional carrier Aeromar.
Volaris Chief Executive Enrique Beltranena said on a
conference call in April that Volaris was not part of the
investigation.
A spokeswoman for VivaAerobus said that the company was
cooperating with the investigation. Interjet declined to
comment, and Aeromar did not return a request for comment.
Investigators do not need a judge-signed warrant to carry
out raids in Mexico, just "objective cause" that there could be
collusion, though the unannounced visits are later subject to
judicial review.
The Aeromexico visit was one of the first under the new
competition law passed in 2014, which some lawyers have
described as among the toughest in the world.
The collusion probe is separate to an investigation into the
often opaque process of assigning slots at Mexico City airport
and the regular approval process for antitrust immunity with
Delta.
