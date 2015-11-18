UPDATE 1-Delta Air Lines, trust offer to raise Aeromexico stake to up to 49 pct

(Adds cash purchase price, executive and analyst comments,
Nov 18 Delta Air Lines Inc said
Wednesday it intends to buy up to an additional 32 percent of
Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV, in what could be a
nearly $600 million cash deal that strengthens its grip on a
fast-growing market.
The investment could raise Delta's 4.1-percent stake in
Aeromexico to 49 percent, if Delta and its pension trust also
exercise share purchase options they hold. Delta offered to pay
some 52 percent above the Mexican airline's closing price of
28.74 Mexican pesos.
The move reflects an attempt by Delta to raise competition
with American Airlines Group Inc, which has been a
larger player in travel to Latin America. It follows a recent
application by Delta and Aeromexico for immunity from U.S.
antitrust law so they can coordinate schedules and prices for
flights, making connections more attractive for customers.
Aeromexico said in a news release that it was informed of
Delta's intentions. The deal remains subject to approval by both
companies' boards.
"This new investment demonstrates Delta's confidence in
Mexico's future," Delta's President Ed Bastian, who sits on
Aeromexico's board, said in a news release.
Passenger traffic between the United States and Mexico is
expected to grow on average 4.7 percent per year through 2035,
according to a forecast this year by the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration. That is the highest rate of growth for travel
between the United States and any country in Latin America.
Shares of the Atlanta-based airline were flat in
after-market trading.
Delta is "wisely using some of the cash generated from low
fuel prices" to get ahead of a U.S.-Mexico aviation pact that
enables more flights between the countries, said Sterne Agee CRT
analyst Adam Hackel.
Delta, the third-largest U.S. airline by capacity, also owns
a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd and
just under 10 percent of Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes
SA.
