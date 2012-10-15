AeroMexico cuts 2012 passenger traffic outlook

MEXICO CITY Oct 15 AeroMexico, Mexico's largest airline, cut its 2012 traffic outlook on Monday to 15.5 million passengers from a previous view of 16 million but gave no reason for the decline.

Chief Executive Andres Conesa gave no details about the expected weaker performance. In March, AeroMexico had anticipated its passenger traffic would come in at 16 million by year end, up from 14 million in 2011.

AeroMexico in July placed an $11 billion provisional order with Boeing in a move to overhaul its existing fleet of around 110 aircraft over the next decade, a trend among carriers worldwide as they seek to reduce fuel bills.

The company, which also launched a new flight to London on Monday, is betting Mexico's economy will remain robust in coming years.

AeroMexico, which became a public company last year, has benefited greatly from the 2010 demise of rival Mexicana, which stopped flying after being buried under a hefty debt.

AeroMexico shares slipped 0.52 percent to 19.13 pesos in afternoon trading on Monday.