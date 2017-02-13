UPDATE 1-Delta Air Lines offers to buy additional Aeromexico stake

(Adds background, details)
Feb 13 Delta Air Lines Inc said on
Monday it plans to launch a cash tender offer to buy up to an
additional 32 percent of Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV's stock
at 53 Mexican pesos per share, valuing the deal at
about $590 million.
The offer represents a premium of 34.4 percent to
Aeromexico's Friday close.
The Mexican airline's shares rose as much as 21.5 percent to
47.90 Mexican pesos in morning trading.
Delta, which already has a 4.2 percent stake in Aeromexico,
had said in November 2015 it intended to buy the additional
stake for 43.59 Mexican pesos per share.
Aeromexico had about 707.8 million shares outstanding as of
Jan. 25, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The increase in the purchase price was the result of interim
exchange rate movements and other factors, Delta said on Monday.
The Mexican peso has hit a series of record lows since the
U.S. election on concerns that President Donald Trump could rip
up a free trade deal with Mexico, which sends nearly 80 percent
of its exports to its northern neighbor.
If Delta exercises the share purchase options it holds, the
stake could go up to 49 percent, the company said.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto and Shounak Dasgupta)