Citi unit sells half of Aeromexico stake, Mexican group buys

MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Aeromexico said on Tuesday that a group of local businessmen, led by Eduardo Tricio Haro, had bought a 20.19 percent stake in the Mexican airline.

Citigroup-unit Banamex sold an 18.53 percent stake at a price of 16.50 pesos per share, Aeromexico said in a separate filing with the Mexican Stock Exchange. Banamex still holds a 17.91 percent stake in the airline, the filing said.

Aeromexico shares were trading down 1.25 percent at 16.56 pesos.