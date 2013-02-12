Citi unit sells half of Aeromexico stake, Mexican group buys

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Aeromexico said on Tuesday that a group of local businessmen, led by Eduardo Tricio Haro, had bought a 20.19 percent stake in the Mexican airline.
Citigroup-unit Banamex sold an 18.53 percent stake at a price of 16.50 pesos per share, Aeromexico said in a separate filing with the Mexican Stock Exchange. Banamex still holds a 17.91 percent stake in the airline, the filing said.
Aeromexico shares were trading down 1.25 percent at 16.56 pesos.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.