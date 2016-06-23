版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 03:52 BJT

Grupo Aeromexico suspends Venezuela operations, cites economy

MEXICO CITY, June 23 Mexico's largest airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Thursday it has suspended all operations in Venezuela indefinitely, making it the latest of several international carriers to halt flights to the embattled country.

The company, which said it has run flights between Mexico and Caracas for five years, will evaluate returning in the future, it said in a statement.

In May, Latin America's largest airline LATAM Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa AG both suspended operations in the country.

The moves followed years of struggling to repatriate revenue held in local currency as the cash-strapped government failed to convert it to hard currency amid tight exchange controls.

(Reporting by Christine Murray)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐