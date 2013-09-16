UPDATE 3-TD Bank, CIBC reach deal on Aeroplan Visa card

* TD to pay C$162.5 mln to acquire CIBC portfolio
* To add 10 Can cts/shr on adjusted basis to TD 2014 profit
* To cut CIBC annual profit by 45 Can cts/shr ongoing basis
* Aimia shares reach highest since April 2008
By Cameron French
Sept 16 Toronto-Dominion Bank agreed on
Monday to buy about half of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's
Aeroplan Visa credit card portfolio in a deal that
will see both banks issue the popular and lucrative rewards
card.
The agreement, which drove shares of Aeroplan loyalty
program operator Aimia to a five-year high, averts a
potential legal battle between the two banks and also eliminates
uncertainty over the future of the card that could have seen
customers flee to other banks.
"It's safe to say that TD is the winner from this (of the
two banks)," said Gavin Graham, chief strategy officer at
Integris Pension Management Corp.
TD, Canada's second-largest bank, will pay C$162.5 million
($157.59 million) to CIBC to acquire about 550,000 cardholder
accounts, representing about C$3 billion in card balances and
C$20 billion in annual retail spending, TD said. It will also
become the card's primary issuer.
CIBC, the country's No. 5 lender, will receive an additional
payment from Aimia and will keep the remaining 630,000 Aeroplan
accounts held by existing banking customers. It will also
continue to issue the card under the 10-year deal.
RESOLVES AEROPLAN BATTLE
The deal resolves a months-long battle for control of the
lucrative Aeroplan card, which allows customers to earn points
that can be cashed in for flights on Air Canada and its
partner airlines, as well as other goods.
CIBC has been the card's main issuer for more than two
decades, but lost that role earlier this year, after Aimia could
not come to terms on an extension with CIBC and instead entered
into a partnership with TD.
CIBC had a right to match the terms of TD's deal, but said
the deal was structured in a way that attempted to nullify that
right. Last month, the banks said they were in talks for a
compromise deal, although CIBC noted that if an agreement were
not reached it retained its rights to exercise legal options.
TD Chief Executive Ed Clark told Reuters that doing a deal
allowed TD to acquire card customers upfront, rather than having
to entice them to come to the bank and risk losing them to
competitors.
"There's kind of "jump ball" in the marketplace to see who's
going to win those customers," said Clark.
"(So) you've got to spend a lot of marketing dollars and try
to win every one of those customers over, whereas here, they're
automatically your customers."
TD, which plans to launch five new Aeroplan cards in Canada
and the United States, said the deal would contribute 10
Canadian cents per share to earnings next year on an adjusted
basis and would contribute about 15 Canadian cents a share in
2015.
TD has been bulking up its credit card business for the last
several years and with this deal will unquestionably be the
market leader in Canada.
The business offers higher margins and return on equity than
traditional lending, and TD's increased exposure comes as
Canadian consumer loan growth slows amid a cooling housing
market.
Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said the fact that TD
would be acquiring customers rather than having to win them over
was positive, but said the negative in the deal was that TD
would not be the sole Aeroplan Visa issuer in Canada.
"We do not believe that this was the original vision when
TD initially pursued the contract with Aimia," he said in a
note.
CIBC RETAINS HALF
For CIBC, analysts said the deal was a better outcome than
the potential of losing the entire Aeroplan portfolio, which had
seemed a possibility after TD reached its deal with Aimia.
However, the bank said the agreement will trim its earnings
by about 45 Canadian cents a share on an annual basis, the bank
said.
Last month, CIBC disclosed that the Aeroplan card portfolio
generated 95 Canadian cents per share in profit over the 12
months ended July 31, or about 12 percent of the bank's overall
profit during that period.
Speaking on a conference call, CIBC CEO Gerry McCaughey
deflected questions from analysts about why CIBC was unable to
reach a deal with Aimia to extend its partnership before TD
entered the picture.
"The discussions that went on over the last very long period
of time, as to our renewal on a unilateral basis with Aimia, are
moot at this point," he said.
In addition to maintaining half of the Aeroplan portfolio,
CIBC plans to launch a new flight rewards card.
Shares of TD were up 1.4 percent at C$91.14, while CIBC was
up 1 percent at C$81.92. Aimia was up 6 percent at C$17.63, and
earlier in the session touched its highest level since April
2008.