Arvind signs licensing agreement to bring Aeropostale to India

said on Thursday one of its units had signed a licence
agreement with Aeropostale Inc, making it the latest
international fashion brand to plan a launch in the country.
Arvind said its subsidiary, Arvind Lifestyle, is expected to
open 30 standalone stores and 25 shop-in-shops over the next
three years, starting March 2016. The company will also launch
an Aeropostale e-commerce site for the country.
In August, the textile major announced a similar licencing
agreement with Gap Inc.
India has swiftly turned into a hot destination for fashion
brands, with the likes of Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) and
Gap both eyeing store openings or expansion in the country.
New York-based Aeropostale is a teen apparel retailer that
competes with Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle
Outfitters.
