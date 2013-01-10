版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 10日 星期四 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Aeropostale drops in premarket after holiday sales results, Q4 outlook

NEW YORK Jan 10 Aeropostale Inc : * Drops 14 percent to $11.50 in premarket after holiday sales results, Q4 outlook

