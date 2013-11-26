Aeropostale adopts poison pill

BRIEF-Macdonald Mines signs letter of intent to acquire Holdsworth property
* MacDonald Mines signs binding letter of intent to acquire 100 percent interest in Holdsworth property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 26 Teen clothing retailer Aeropostale Inc said it has adopted a poison pill that will be triggered if a stockholder buys 10 percent of the company.
Shareholder Crescendo Partners urged Aeropostale last week to sell itself, joining a list of investors expressing frustration about the fading fortunes of the retailer.
Aeropostale said the plan, which will issue a large number of new shares to other investors, diluting the stake held by a stockholder crossing the 10 percent threshold.
* Pursuing joint ventures with international companies to further advance Bioink in specific indications in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Automotive Systems reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results