UPDATE 1-Aeropostale sees weak holiday quarter profit

Nov 30 Aeropostale Inc posted a lower quarterly profit and forecast a weak holiday quarter as the teen retailer struggles with excessive inventory and discounts heavily to sell them.

The company expects to earn 35-38 cents a share in the fourth quarter, missing Wall Street estimates and well below the 95 cents it earned last year.

Analysts, on average, were expecting it to earn $0.43 a share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, Aeropostale, which has lost market share to rivals such as American Eagle Outfitters, Forever 21 and Abercrombie & Fitch Co, earned $24.1 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with $58.5 million, or 63 cents a share last year.

It had earlier reported sales of $596.5 million, down one percent over last year. Sales at stores open for at least a year were down 9 percent in the quarter.

Shares of the company closed at $14.74 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.