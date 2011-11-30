UPDATE 1-Aeropostale sees weak holiday quarter profit

Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
Nov 30 Aeropostale Inc posted a lower quarterly profit and forecast a weak holiday quarter as the teen retailer struggles with excessive inventory and discounts heavily to sell them.
The company expects to earn 35-38 cents a share in the fourth quarter, missing Wall Street estimates and well below the 95 cents it earned last year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting it to earn $0.43 a share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, Aeropostale, which has lost market share to rivals such as American Eagle Outfitters, Forever 21 and Abercrombie & Fitch Co, earned $24.1 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with $58.5 million, or 63 cents a share last year.
It had earlier reported sales of $596.5 million, down one percent over last year. Sales at stores open for at least a year were down 9 percent in the quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $14.74 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: