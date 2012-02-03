UPDATE 1-Aeropostale chairman steps down; names successor

Feb 3 Aeropostale Inc said its
chairman Julian Geiger would step down and the teen retailer
named a new chairman of the board.
Karin Hirtler-Garvey would replace Geiger, who served as the
company's chairman and chief executive from August 1998 to
February 2010 and continued as chairman and a board member then
after.
Hirtler-Garvey has been with the company as member of the
board since August 2005.
The company also said Janet Grove, who was most recently the
vice-chairman of Macy's Inc, has been appointed to its
board of directors.
Aeropostale shares closed at $16.64 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.