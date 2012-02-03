版本:
UPDATE 1-Aeropostale chairman steps down; names successor

Feb 3 Aeropostale Inc said its chairman Julian Geiger would step down and the teen retailer named a new chairman of the board.

Karin Hirtler-Garvey would replace Geiger, who served as the company's chairman and chief executive from August 1998 to February 2010 and continued as chairman and a board member then after.

Hirtler-Garvey has been with the company as member of the board since August 2005.

The company also said Janet Grove, who was most recently the vice-chairman of Macy's Inc, has been appointed to its board of directors.

Aeropostale shares closed at $16.64 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

