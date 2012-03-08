UPDATE 2-Aeropostale spring-quarter forecast falls short

* Q4 adj EPS $0.44 vs Wall St view of $0.38
* Sees Q1 EPS $0.08-$0.10 vs $0.12 street view
* Q4 sales down 4 percent
* Shares slip 1.8 pct in extended trading
March 8 Teen clothing retailer
Aeropostale Inc forecast spring-quarter profits below
estimates, sending its shares down 1.8 percent in afterhours
trade.
Aeropostale sells more affordable clothes than its peers
Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle Outfitters Inc
.
For the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, Aeropostale said it
earned 26.1 million, or 32 cents a share, down from $83.8
million, or 95 cents last year.
After adjusting for store impairment charges, it earned
44 cents a share, while analysts were expecting 38 cents a
share, as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For Black Friday, the important sales day that follows
Thanksgiving in late November, Aeropostale marked down prices by
about 60 percent on its merchandise, much more than Abercrombie
and American Eagle.
Sales fell 4 percent to $808.4 million.
Aeropostale said it expects to earn between 8-10 cents
a share in the first quarter. Analysts, on average, were
expecting 12 cents.
Shares of the company were down at $18.61 in afterhours
trade, having closed at $18.95 Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange in regular trade.